Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. A breathalyser test showed no alcohol in his system, but investigators said they suspected impairment linked to drugs or medication. The Guardian reported that no substances were found at the scene, while Reuters said Woods’ refusal to take a urine test led to an additional charge.
According to both Reuters and The Guardian, Woods’ vehicle overturned after he attempted to overtake a truck on a narrow two-lane road and clipped the rear of its trailer. Martin County sheriff John Budensiek said the truck had been slowing to turn into a driveway when Woods approached at what he described as a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported, either to Woods or to anyone else involved.
Woods was later released after spending around eight hours in jail, the minimum detention period required under Florida law before a person arrested on a DUI charge can post bail.
The arrest marks another troubling chapter in the career of the 15-time major champion, who has endured years of physical setbacks and repeated interruptions to his career. Woods had only recently returned to competitive golf, while The Guardian said he has been playing only a limited schedule because of persistent injury problems and multiple surgeries.
The latest crash has also revived scrutiny over Woods’ history of traffic-related incidents. Woods previously pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2017 after a Florida case involving prescription medication. Woods was also refered to his serious 2021 rollover crash in California, which left him with severe leg injuries, as well as the 2009 crash outside his home that became part of a wider personal scandal.
Despite the setback, Woods remains one of the most accomplished players in golf history, with 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour victories. But the latest incident is likely to raise fresh questions over whether he will be able to return to regular top-level competition in the near term.