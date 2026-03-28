Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. A breathalyser test showed no alcohol in his system, but investigators said they suspected impairment linked to drugs or medication. The Guardian reported that no substances were found at the scene, while Reuters said Woods’ refusal to take a urine test led to an additional charge.

According to both Reuters and The Guardian, Woods’ vehicle overturned after he attempted to overtake a truck on a narrow two-lane road and clipped the rear of its trailer. Martin County sheriff John Budensiek said the truck had been slowing to turn into a driveway when Woods approached at what he described as a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported, either to Woods or to anyone else involved.

Woods was later released after spending around eight hours in jail, the minimum detention period required under Florida law before a person arrested on a DUI charge can post bail.