Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a ‘force of nature’

Woods announced the death of his 80-year-old mother in a social media post. He did not disclose a cause or other details. She was at his indoor TMRW Golf League match last week in South Florida, where she lived.

He described her as a “force of nature” who was his biggest supporter from the time she drove him to junior golf tournaments in California to being there for his 15 major championships, often wearing her wide-brimmed visor and sunglasses.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods wrote. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.”

President Donald Trump was among those who reached out with a post on his Truth Social platform, calling her “an amazing influence” on Woods.

Woods’ father, Earl, died in 2006.

“Tida,” as she was called by many, was working as a civilian secretary in the US Army office in Bangkok when she met Earl Woods, who was stationed there. She spoke minimal English when she married him and left Thailand for the first time in 1968, first going to Brooklyn and then to Cypress, California, where Woods was born in 1975.

His father taught him golf. His mother brought the discipline.

“Everyone thought it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was,” Woods said last year when he received the Bob Jones Award from the USGA. “But Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life. She’s always been there through thick and thin.