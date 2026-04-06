Speedboat fire at Phuket pier leaves five injured, one missing

A speedboat burst into flames at the deep-sea pier in Ao Makham, Phuket, on Monday morning, leaving five people injured and one still missing, officials said.

The Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said it was alerted to the incident at 10.50am on April 6. Thick black smoke was seen rising over the pier, alarming tourists and local operators in the area.

Firefighters and emergency responders from Wichit Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation and local disaster prevention units were quickly deployed to the scene. Crews rushed to contain the fire amid fears it could spread to other boats moored nearby.