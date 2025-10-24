Thai consumers reduce sugar intake by over 57% in 5 years, study shows

A study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia in 2025 highlights the success of Thailand's less sweet drinks policy and campaign, which led to a reduction of sugar consumption by over 57% over five years.

From 1990 to 2018, sugar consumption in beverages in Thailand increased significantly, from less than one glass per week to more than four glasses per week.

In 2019, the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board reported that the country's sugar consumption was 2.5 million tonnes per year, equivalent to 25 teaspoons per person per day, with 18 teaspoons coming from sugary drinks. This exceeded the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendation of no more than six teaspoons of sugar per day.