Thai consumers reduce sugar intake by over 57% in 5 years, study shows

A study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia in 2025 highlights the success of Thailand's less sweet drinks policy and campaign, which led to a reduction of sugar consumption by over 57% over five years.
From 1990 to 2018, sugar consumption in beverages in Thailand increased significantly, from less than one glass per week to more than four glasses per week.
In 2019, the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board reported that the country's sugar consumption was 2.5 million tonnes per year, equivalent to 25 teaspoons per person per day, with 18 teaspoons coming from sugary drinks. This exceeded the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendation of no more than six teaspoons of sugar per day.
However, Thailand began implementing measures to reduce sugar consumption starting in 2017 with the introduction of a sugar-sweetened beverage tax.
In 2020, the Department of Health launched the less sweet drinks policy and campaign, which was not tax-related. This initiative, aimed at controlling excessive sugar intake, was developed in collaboration with both public and private sectors, targeting people aged 15-59 years.
The policy focused on reducing sugar levels in non-alcoholic beverages and required sugar content labels in coffee shops, allowing consumers to make healthier beverage choices (either low-sugar or no-sugar options).
More than 50% of Thai consumers opt for less sweet beverages
In April 2020, sales data from 9,674 participating coffee shops showed that 32% of Thai consumers initially chose drinks with less sugar.
After the development of low-sugar drink recipes and the introduction of sugar content labels—ranging from 0% (no sugar added), 25% (2.5 teaspoons), 50% (5 teaspoons), 75% (7.5 teaspoons), to 100% (10 teaspoons)—it was found that, after three months, 55% of consumers opted for less sweet beverages.
Subsequently, the Department of Health worked with large private businesses, franchise chains, and online food delivery platforms to promote the standard of beverages containing no more than five grams of sugar per 100 ml, in line with WHO standards.
By 2023, 57% of consumers were choosing less sweet drinks. Online food delivery platforms reported an average reduction in sugar content of 12.2 grams per beverage.
Additionally, the total annual sugar consumption decreased from 2.5 million tonnes in 2019 to 0.8 million tonnes, equivalent to eight teaspoons per person per day. Data from the Ministry of Public Health shows that 75% of adults now choose drinks with 0% to 75% sugar content, with 34.1% opting for beverages containing just 0% to 25% sugar.
According to the report, Thailand is on track to achieve its national goal of having 90% of consumers choose less sweet beverages by 2027.