Taiwan Selects 21 Global Innovators to Drive Health Innovation in “2025 Go Healthy with Taiwan”

Within the Smart Healthcare category, finalists are deploying Taiwanese technology to transform global health, focusing on immediate impact and future care. Solutions span life-saving logistics—like medical drone delivery from Thailand and securing wartime hospital networks by the Charitable Fund "Medical Innovations"—to pioneering patient monitoring. Advanced solutions feature non-invasive smart beds for sleep and dementia risk detection by Diamond Light Source Ltd. Crucially, accessible diagnostics are a focus, including remote cervical cancer screening by WIT Technology and a low-cost AI imaging platform by Neural Labs Africa. This cohort also features innovations in preventive care like anti-infection device coatings by LipoCoat BV and solar-powered wearables by Perovskia Solar AG.

The campaign's overwhelming success—exceeding its target of 638 submissions—is a testament to its global appeal. TITA Deputy Director General Susan Chi-Chuan Hu called the initiative "a global invitation to collaborate." At the same time, TAITRA Executive VP Joe Chou noted that the high engagement "demonstrates that Taiwan has become a key player in the health technology sector."

With the finalists to be announced in mid-November, the top teams will be invited to Taiwan for the Grand Finals on 9 December 2025. Three winning teams will be selected, with each receiving a prize of US$30,000.

Who will lead the next wave of global health innovation? Follow the Grand Finals this December in Taiwan to find out.

