Bangkok heat index hits dangerous level on April 2

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned that Bangkok’s maximum daily heat index for Thursday (April 2) has reached the “Dangerous” level, raising health concerns for the general public and especially for vulnerable groups.

Authorities advised everyone to closely monitor themselves for any unusual symptoms, while those considered at risk were urged to take extra precautions and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms develop.

The at-risk groups include children aged 0–5, senior citizens aged 60 and above, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, individuals with obesity, alcohol consumers, outdoor workers, outdoor athletes and tourists.