Bangkok heat index hits dangerous level on April 2

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned that Bangkok’s maximum daily heat index for Thursday (April 2) has reached the “Dangerous” level, raising health concerns for the general public and especially for vulnerable groups.
Authorities advised everyone to closely monitor themselves for any unusual symptoms, while those considered at risk were urged to take extra precautions and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms develop.
The at-risk groups include children aged 0–5, senior citizens aged 60 and above, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, individuals with obesity, alcohol consumers, outdoor workers, outdoor athletes and tourists.
The heat index is the “apparent temperature” — or how hot it actually feels to the human body — and is calculated using both air temperature and relative humidity. Because it reflects the combined effect of heat and moisture in the air, it is considered a more accurate measure of heat-related health risks than air temperature alone.
Health officials warned that extreme heat can affect the body both directly and indirectly, potentially causing exhaustion, dizziness, skin rashes, swelling, cramps and heatstroke.
Under the official risk scale, a heat index of 27.0–32.9 degrees Celsius is classified as “Caution”, with people advised to stay updated on weather alerts and at-risk groups encouraged to drink water frequently.
A reading of 33.0–41.9 degrees Celsius is classified as “Warning”, with authorities recommending reduced outdoor activity between 11am and 3pm. At-risk groups in this category should see a doctor if they begin to feel unwell.
A heat index of 42.0–51.9 degrees Celsius is considered “Dangerous”, requiring close self-monitoring. At-risk groups are advised to seek immediate medical help if they experience abnormal symptoms.
Any reading above 52.0 degrees Celsius falls into the “Very Dangerous” category, with authorities recommending that all outdoor activities be strictly avoided and emergency medical care sought if symptoms occur.