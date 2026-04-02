Trump says war nears end, threatens Iran with weeks of strikes

US President Donald Trump delivered what he described as a historic address, outlining the state of the war with Iran.
He said Iran had pledged to end all hostile behaviour, adding in typically fiery language that it marked the country’s greatest defeat in thousands of years, a complete reversal from being the “aggressor of the Middle East” to becoming the “loser of the Middle East”.
President Trump also stressed what he described as the success achieved under his leadership, while issuing a final warning that, if Iran continued any “inappropriate behaviour”, the United States was prepared to escalate attacks against new targets, including new locations and previously undisclosed groups of individuals, with the aim of carrying out a final and decisive destruction.
However, towards the end of his address, Trump offered reassurance to the American public by saying the war was “close to an end”, predicting that the remaining operations would take only another two to three weeks to clear the area before some forces were partially withdrawn.