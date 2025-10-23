Driving Thai health services: Focus on South Asia's market

At the Ministry of Public Health, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat stated after a meeting with the Private Hospital Association on October 22, 2025, that the Medical Economy is a key policy the MOPH is implementing.

Thailand's public health and medical sector is a strong industry, advanced in both technology and medical services.

Thai treatment standards, facilities, doctors, and nurses are highly regarded. This effort has always been satisfactorily supported by and collaborated with the private sector.

Minister Pattana explained that the health economy policy aims to "step on the accelerator" to ensure smoother and faster progress. They have invited the private sector to explore new markets, including promoting Thai traditional medicine, where the country has specialised knowledge, to foreign countries.

This has received interest from the private sector, which is already active in several international markets, though some limitations remain.