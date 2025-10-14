Medical Services Dept upgrades organ donor dashboard to save more lives

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) is confident that the upgraded digital dashboard for managing the database of organ and eye donors from brain-dead patients will help save more lives and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

DMS director-general Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat expressed his confidence during a meeting of senior public health officials on Monday, held to brief them on the updated version of the National Organ and Eye Donor Dashboard system.

Dashboard developed through multi-agency cooperation

Dr Nattapong said the upgraded system was developed through cooperation between Rajavithi Hospital, the Service Plan for Ophthalmology, and the Service Plan for Organ Donation and Transplantation.