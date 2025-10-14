Medical Services Dept upgrades organ donor dashboard to save more lives

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) is confident that the upgraded digital dashboard for managing the database of organ and eye donors from brain-dead patients will help save more lives and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.
DMS director-general Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat expressed his confidence during a meeting of senior public health officials on Monday, held to brief them on the updated version of the National Organ and Eye Donor Dashboard system.
Dr Nattapong said the upgraded system was developed through cooperation between Rajavithi Hospital, the Service Plan for Ophthalmology, and the Service Plan for Organ Donation and Transplantation.
He explained that the digital dashboard will enable hospitals under the Public Health Ministry to collect and monitor data on organ and eye donors in real time, in line with the ministry’s policy to “give new life” and improve rehabilitation for patients with disabilities.
The improved platform also supports Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat’s policy to establish a new national institute for receiving and distributing donated organs. The initiative aims to expand transplantation expertise to provincial hospitals and address inequality in access to medical services across the country.
Dr Jinda Rojanamethin, director of Rajavithi Hospital, said the new system was designed with four main goals:
Dr Jinda said the upgraded dashboard will enhance the efficiency of organ distribution, increase the number of donors in the future, and allow executives to plan and make informed decisions on transplantation logistics.
The meeting was also attended by chiefs of Public Health Areas 1–13 and officials responsible for recording donation data into the national database.