Thailand to launch 'Moh Promt+' super app for unified health services

Pattana Promphat, the Minister of Public Health (MOPH), announced on October 8, 2025, that as part of the ministry's urgent four-month "Quick Win" policy agenda, a key initiative is "Doctors Not Exhausted, Citizens Not Waiting: Connecting All Services Through Technology."

The MOPH is set to develop the existing "Moh Promt" application into "Moh Promt+," which will serve as the principal Super App for health, giving the public access to a comprehensive range of services.

These services will span from verifying the rights, scheduling doctor appointments, viewing medical history, receiving medication, and utilising Telemedicine consultations, all the way to accessing health promotion information.

The ultimate goal is to eliminate the current confusion caused by more than 50 separate government health applications, unifying them into a single "Super App." This move will link health data into one national system, all while adhering to strict cybersecurity standards.