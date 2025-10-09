Thailand to launch 'Moh Promt+' super app for unified health services

Pattana Promphat, the Minister of Public Health (MOPH), announced on October 8, 2025, that as part of the ministry's urgent four-month "Quick Win" policy agenda, a key initiative is "Doctors Not Exhausted, Citizens Not Waiting: Connecting All Services Through Technology."
The MOPH is set to develop the existing "Moh Promt" application into "Moh Promt+," which will serve as the principal Super App for health, giving the public access to a comprehensive range of services.
These services will span from verifying the rights, scheduling doctor appointments, viewing medical history, receiving medication, and utilising Telemedicine consultations, all the way to accessing health promotion information.
The ultimate goal is to eliminate the current confusion caused by more than 50 separate government health applications, unifying them into a single "Super App." This move will link health data into one national system, all while adhering to strict cybersecurity standards.
Recently, on October 7, Pattana, along with Dr Somruek Jungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the MOPH, led a meeting with executive teams.
The discussion focused on developing the Super App to link medical treatment data across Bangkok. High-level executives from the main pillars of Thailand's health system attended, including medical schools (Siriraj, Chulalongkorn, and Ramathibodi Hospitals), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Rajavithi Hospital, the Department of Medical Services, the Department of Health, the National Health Security Office (NHSO), the Social Security Office (SSO) under the Ministry of Labor, the Digital Council for Economy and Society, and the Medical Council.
"This is the beginning of a major, citizen-centric reform of the digital health system," said Pattana. "This core principle has been highly welcomed by all sectors, especially with the support from the Ministry of Labour.
This support will allow the information and benefits of over ten million insured persons to be fully integrated into the national health system."
The central aim of this collaboration is to break down information silos between healthcare facilities. This will ensure the seamless linking of patients' health records, allowing doctors to access necessary treatment data quickly and completely.
It is expected to reduce duplicate prescriptions and lab tests, thereby enhancing patient safety and the efficiency of care.
Minister Pattana set a clear target: "The public will definitely get to use the first phase of the Super App by the end of 2025," promising it as a gift to elevate the health quality of life for all Thais.