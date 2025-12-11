Japan Institute Warns of Megaquakes after Aomori Temblor

Fumiaki Tomita, associate professor at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science of Japan's Tohoku University, called on people to remain prepared for possible major quakes and tsunamis even after the Japan Meteorological Agency's ongoing warning for a possible subsequent huge earthquake, which was issued soon after the Monday quake, ends at midnight next Monday.

The warning was issued for residents of the Pacific coastal areas from Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, to Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Monday's quake registered up to upper 6, the second-strongest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

According to the institute, quakes with magnitudes of 7 or 8 may strike south of the focus of Monday's quake, or in other words, north of Iwate Prefecture, which is part of Tohoku and south of Aomori.