Japan Lower House OKs FY 2025 Extra Budget

At a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the budget bill was approved by a majority vote, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, or Nippon Ishin no Kai, as well as the opposition Democratic Party for the People and Komeito.

The budget bill is expected to be enacted as early as Tuesday, a day before the end of the current extraordinary Diet session, after deliberations in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Under the Takaichi government's "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy, the draft budget features general-account spending of 18,303.4 billion yen, including funds to pay an additional child allowance of 20,000 yen per child.