Thai reform network protests at Cambodian embassy over sovereignty dispute

Following this, the network leaders took turns delivering speeches criticising the Cambodian Prime Minister, accusing him of deliberately provoking tensions and straining relations between the two nations. They also strongly condemned his stance on the matter.

The network emphasised that they would never allow Thailand’s sovereignty to be compromised by Cambodia under any circumstances and pledged their full support for the Thai military in defending the nation.

Phichit stated that following Cambodia’s refusal to engage in discussions during the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting, tensions along the border would likely escalate.

He expressed confidence that the Thai military remained resolute in defending the nation’s territory, vowing not to relinquish even an inch of land. He further emphasised that today's presence served as a demonstration that the Thai military was not isolated.

Regarding the National Security Council (NSC) meeting and the assembly of military leaders today, he mentioned that yesterday (June 5), the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand had urged the government to utilise the NSC as a mechanism for resolving the issue.

He also expressed hope that the meeting would stand firm on national sovereignty and that military leaders would courageously reaffirm that Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Tot, and Prasat Ta Kwai belonged to Thailand.

Furthermore, he anticipated that military leaders would resolutely commit to defending the nation’s sovereignty. He described today's meeting as one of the mechanisms in which the public placed their trust and urged the government to heed the Defence Council and military leaders more attentively.

Phichit further observed that the Pheu Thai Party had taken the lead in forming the government, with the Prime Minister hailing from the party. However, he remarked that Pheu Thai seemed to have only just awakened to the realities of the situation.

“The border incidents between Thailand and Cambodia have occurred on multiple occasions, yet the Prime Minister from Pheu Thai has failed to adopt a clear stance. Therefore, Pheu Thai should call upon the government to act, as Thai people today require a firm position to ensure the security and sovereignty of the nation.”

Following the conclusion of the event, the gathering dispersed, with plans to submit a formal petition to the Foreign Ministry on June 10, urging the government to officially protest Cambodia’s actions.