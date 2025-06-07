Thai military chiefs discuss Thai-Cambodian border tensions, propose military measures to protect sovereignty



Military Preparedness to Defend Sovereignty

As a result, the Army Chief has instructed all units to raise their readiness, including personnel, equipment, and contingency plans, to prepare for possible military action if necessary to protect sovereignty and safeguard the public.

The meeting also covered the joint support efforts from all military branches to protect the country, including joint intelligence operations, joint military tactics, supply chains, and providing support to other government agencies. The Royal Thai Survey Department is providing geospatial intelligence to the Joint Boundary Committee (Thailand's side) for detailed monitoring and information sharing.

The National Police affirmed their unwavering stance on protecting national sovereignty and ordered Border Patrol Police and other border units to fully prepare, both in terms of manpower and equipment. The police will also enhance intelligence gathering, particularly for cybersecurity threats and fake news dissemination, as well as tighten the screening of foreign nationals along the border to prevent security risks. Cooperation between the military and police will continue in both front-line and rear areas.



Commitment to National Unity and Security

The Royal Thai Army, together with the Navy, Air Force, and National Police, clearly expressed their commitment to fully supporting the Army’s mission in terms of planning, operations, and coordination with all sectors to maintain Thailand's independence, sovereignty, and national pride. They emphasized the importance of conducting operations under international principles to ensure peace and regional stability.

The Thai military reassured the public, urging them to trust in the military and police forces' commitment to defend national sovereignty and ensure the safety of the people. The military also encouraged Thai citizens to stay united, exercise judgment when receiving information, and contribute to the national security, peace, and unity of the nation.