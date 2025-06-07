Thai military chiefs discuss Thai-Cambodian border tensions, propose military measures to protect sovereignty

The Royal Thai Armed Forces held its 4th Armed Forces Chiefs' Meeting for the 2025 fiscal year on Friday at the Royal Thai Air Force Headquarters, chaired by General Songwit Noonpakdee, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces.
The meeting was attended by the Royal Thai Army Chief, Royal Thai Navy Chief, Royal Thai Air Force Chief, and the National Police Chief.
Songwit expressed gratitude for the strong support provided by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and National Police in assisting the government, especially in protecting sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border in all situations. He emphasized the need to perform duties within the framework of the constitution.
The Army Chief reported in detail on the recent border clash in Chong Bok area, Ubon Ratchathani Province, outlining the events before, during, and after the clash with Cambodian military. He confirmed that Thai military actions were in strict compliance with the law and the rules of engagement, aiming to control the situation and prevent escalation based on long-established operational procedures.
The Army Chief explained that the clash occurred while Thai troops were conducting patrols in Thai territory, and they were met with gunfire from Cambodian troops. The Thai forces responded in self-defense. Despite attempts to resolve the situation through the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) negotiations, the situation has not improved, and there has been a continued buildup of Cambodian military forces, which poses a security threat to Thailand.
As a result, the Army Chief has instructed all units to raise their readiness, including personnel, equipment, and contingency plans, to prepare for possible military action if necessary to protect sovereignty and safeguard the public.
The meeting also covered the joint support efforts from all military branches to protect the country, including joint intelligence operations, joint military tactics, supply chains, and providing support to other government agencies. The Royal Thai Survey Department is providing geospatial intelligence to the Joint Boundary Committee (Thailand's side) for detailed monitoring and information sharing.
The National Police affirmed their unwavering stance on protecting national sovereignty and ordered Border Patrol Police and other border units to fully prepare, both in terms of manpower and equipment. The police will also enhance intelligence gathering, particularly for cybersecurity threats and fake news dissemination, as well as tighten the screening of foreign nationals along the border to prevent security risks. Cooperation between the military and police will continue in both front-line and rear areas.
The Royal Thai Army, together with the Navy, Air Force, and National Police, clearly expressed their commitment to fully supporting the Army’s mission in terms of planning, operations, and coordination with all sectors to maintain Thailand's independence, sovereignty, and national pride. They emphasized the importance of conducting operations under international principles to ensure peace and regional stability.
The Thai military reassured the public, urging them to trust in the military and police forces' commitment to defend national sovereignty and ensure the safety of the people. The military also encouraged Thai citizens to stay united, exercise judgment when receiving information, and contribute to the national security, peace, and unity of the nation.