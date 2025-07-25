Thai government pushes for diplomatic talks to de-escalate border tensions with Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, in his capacity as acting Prime Minister, on Friday provided an update on the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodian border. He revealed that the Thai government and military are working with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently holds the ASEAN Chair, to find a quick resolution to the conflict. ASEAN will first engage in talks with Cambodia's Prime Minister before proceeding with discussions with Thailand to work towards a peaceful solution, he added.

Phumtham emphasised that the key issue is that Cambodia initiated the violence by firing rockets into civilian areas, leading to numerous casualties among Thai citizens, which he described as a severe violation of international law.

"Cambodia's actions clearly demonstrate an intention to invade and violate international law. They must be held accountable for what has happened," he stated, adding that Thailand has already taken strong diplomatic measures by sending Cambodia's ambassador back to their country and recalling the Thai ambassador.

Phumtham also called on Cambodia to show its sincerity in pursuing peace and following a peaceful resolution, which Thailand has consistently advocated for.