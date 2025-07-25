Thai government pushes for diplomatic talks to de-escalate border tensions with Cambodia

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, in his capacity as acting Prime Minister, on Friday provided an update on the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodian border. He revealed that the Thai government and military are working with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently holds the ASEAN Chair, to find a quick resolution to the conflict. ASEAN will first engage in talks with Cambodia's Prime Minister before proceeding with discussions with Thailand to work towards a peaceful solution, he added.
Phumtham emphasised that the key issue is that Cambodia initiated the violence by firing rockets into civilian areas, leading to numerous casualties among Thai citizens, which he described as a severe violation of international law.
"Cambodia's actions clearly demonstrate an intention to invade and violate international law. They must be held accountable for what has happened," he stated, adding that Thailand has already taken strong diplomatic measures by sending Cambodia's ambassador back to their country and recalling the Thai ambassador.
Phumtham also called on Cambodia to show its sincerity in pursuing peace and following a peaceful resolution, which Thailand has consistently advocated for.
As for the humanitarian response, the government is considering increasing compensation for victims of the violence. The amount will be set at 1 million baht for each person who lost their life, with lesser amounts for those injured. Phumtham instructed various ministers to visit affected areas to offer condolences and support to the victims, urging all parties to focus on the well-being of the Thai people.
"The sovereignty of our nation and the protection of our people’s lives and livelihoods is something we will never accept violating," he continued. "When problems arise, we are prepared to act decisively, both militarily and administratively, to manage the situation at the border."
Phumtham concluded by urging the public to stay united and focus on supporting each other in this challenging time, calling for national solidarity and strength to overcome the crisis. "Our country needs love and unity now more than ever," he said.