Both Cambodia, Thailand willing to consider ceasefire, says PM Anwar

The Malaysian Prime Minister stated that he had been in direct communication with his counterparts in Thailand and Cambodia, and he appealed to both leaders for a de-escalation of the conflict.
"This evening, I spoke with both the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Hun Manet, and the Acting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressing Malaysia’s deep concern over the escalation of tensions along their border.
"In our conversations, in Malaysia's capacity as Asean Chair for 2025, I appealed directly to both leaders for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further hostilities and to create space for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic resolution.
"I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward. Malaysia stands ready to assist and facilitate this process in the spirit of Asean unity and shared responsibility," said Anwar on Facebook on Thursday (July 24) night.
He added that he firmly believed that ASEAN’s strength lay in its solidarity and that peace must always be the region's collective and unwavering choice.
The Star
Asia News Network