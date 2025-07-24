Thailand opens 6 border parks for Thai military use as operational bases

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, revealed that he has instructed all department staff to leave the area following the border clash between Thailand and Cambodia for safety reasons.

This will allow the military to use the national park areas as operational bases for planning counterattacks.

In some areas, experts from the department, who specialise in field patrols, will remain to provide consultation on patrolling techniques, as they are highly skilled. These officers have been conducting patrols under the "Smart Patrol" system every day, making them well-equipped to assist the military with valuable information.