Thailand opens 6 border parks for Thai military use as operational bases

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

The Department of National Parks is providing support to the military by offering operational bases, supplies, and patrol information to assist in border defenแe efforts.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, revealed that he has instructed all department staff to leave the area following the border clash between Thailand and Cambodia for safety reasons. 

This will allow the military to use the national park areas as operational bases for planning counterattacks.

In some areas, experts from the department, who specialise in field patrols, will remain to provide consultation on patrolling techniques, as they are highly skilled. These officers have been conducting patrols under the "Smart Patrol" system every day, making them well-equipped to assist the military with valuable information.

The Department will support the military in various aspects, such as providing supplies and sharing information on the area for patrols, as combat operations remain under the military's responsibility.

The department has opened six national park and wildlife sanctuary areas along the Thai-Cambodian border for military use as operational bases.

These include:

  1. Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park in Ubon Ratchathani Province (in areas of Buntharik, Na Chaluai, and Nam Yuen districts)
  2. Yod Dome Wildlife Sanctuary in Ubon Ratchathani Province (Nam Yuen district)
  3. Phra Viharn National Park in Si Sa Ket Province (in Kantharalak district) and Ubon Ratchathani Province (Nam Yuen and Nam Khun districts)
  4. Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary in Si Sa Ket Province (in Khun Han and Kantharalak districts)
  5. Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary in Si Sa Ket Province (in Khun Han, Kukhan, and Phu Sing districts)
  6. Huai Tab Tan-Huai Samran Wildlife Sanctuary in Surin Province (in Kabcheung, Sangkhla, Phanom Dong Rak, and Bua Ched districts)


 

