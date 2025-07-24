Thai Airways Prepares Evacuation Amid Escalating Border Clashes

Thai Airways International (THAI) is poised to evacuate its staff and personnel from Cambodia should the escalating border conflict with Thailand worsen.
The airline confirmed it is closely monitoring the volatile situation and will reassess its flight schedule later this afternoon.
Chai Eamsiri, THAI's Chief Executive Officer, stated in a press conference on Thursday that the airline has been "closely tracking the situation," particularly following this morning's clashes.
"We are in close contact with the Embassy in Cambodia and are prepared to move our staff if events become more severe," Chai said, noting that only a small number of personnel, primarily technicians, are stationed in Cambodia. "We will know later this afternoon whether we will maintain our flights as usual. We are consulting with both the Embassy and other airlines that fly to Cambodia."
As of now, flight schedules remain normal, with approximately 3,000 passengers holding advance bookings, who the airline is committed to assisting.
The airline's comments come after a morning of renewed hostilities along the Thai-Cambodian border, which prompted both nations to recall their ambassadors.
Governors of four Thai provinces bordering Cambodia – Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani – have since ordered the evacuation of residents living near the border.
Ansit Samphantharat, Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry, confirmed that these evacuation orders were issued by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.
The ministry has initiated an operational plan to safeguard areas behind the frontlines.
The clashes involved Cambodian troops opening fire on Thai soldiers in multiple locations, including near Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin, Sai Taku border crossing in Buri Ram’s Ban Kruat district, Surin’s Kantharak district, and Ubon Ratchathani’s Chong An Ma pass in Nam Yuen district.
Ansit warned of an expected escalation and stated that governors in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces have also been instructed to prepare for potential evacuations.
The Interior Ministry has set up kitchens to provide food and is coordinating with the Public Health Ministry for medical support.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has ordered the closure of all schools near the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. She instructed the Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to closely monitor the situation.
Concurrently, the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has issued a stark warning to Thai nationals in Cambodia via its Facebook page.
The Embassy noted the "escalating tensions" and the "continued intensification" of the situation, with a growing likelihood of a prolonged and expanding conflict.
It has advised Thai nationals without urgent matters to "leave the country as soon as it is safely possible" and urged citizens to "refrain from travelling to Cambodia at this time unless absolutely necessary, until the situation stabilises."