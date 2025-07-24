Thai Airways Prepares Evacuation Amid Escalating Border Clashes

Thai Airways International (THAI) is poised to evacuate its staff and personnel from Cambodia should the escalating border conflict with Thailand worsen.

The airline confirmed it is closely monitoring the volatile situation and will reassess its flight schedule later this afternoon.

Chai Eamsiri, THAI's Chief Executive Officer, stated in a press conference on Thursday that the airline has been "closely tracking the situation," particularly following this morning's clashes.

"We are in close contact with the Embassy in Cambodia and are prepared to move our staff if events become more severe," Chai said, noting that only a small number of personnel, primarily technicians, are stationed in Cambodia. "We will know later this afternoon whether we will maintain our flights as usual. We are consulting with both the Embassy and other airlines that fly to Cambodia."

As of now, flight schedules remain normal, with approximately 3,000 passengers holding advance bookings, who the airline is committed to assisting.

The airline's comments come after a morning of renewed hostilities along the Thai-Cambodian border, which prompted both nations to recall their ambassadors.