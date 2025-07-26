Thai Ambassador to UNSC condemns Cambodia’s violations, calls for immediate ceasefire and peace talks

4. Geneva Conventions of 1949: The Geneva Conventions are key international treaties designed to protect those affected by armed conflict, particularly those not involved in the fighting, such as civilians, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers, as well as those who can no longer participate in hostilities, such as wounded or sick soldiers.

Article 19 of the First Geneva Convention mandates that all parties involved in conflict must provide equal protection and care to the wounded and sick from the opposing side, without discrimination based on nationality, religion, or belief. This article also stresses the importance of respecting the dignity and honour of those injured or ill.

Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention stipulates that all parties in a conflict must protect and care for civilians under their control, especially vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly. It also requires that parties facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians.

In summary, Articles 19 and 18 of the Geneva Conventions are crucial for the protection of vulnerable individuals affected by armed conflict. Compliance with these conventions is the responsibility of all parties involved to ensure that conflicts do not lead to violations of human rights and humanitarian law.



Response to the Attacks

The Thai statement also addressed the right to self-defence, noting that despite showing utmost restraint, Thailand was forced to act in self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The response was strictly limited to neutralising the immediate threat posed by Cambodian forces, with all actions focused on legitimate military targets and efforts made to avoid civilian harm.

Article 51 of the UN Charter affirms the inherent right of self-defence in the event of an armed attack against a member state of the UN, until the UN Security Council takes the necessary measures to maintain international peace and security. Any actions taken in self-defence must be reported to the Security Council immediately, and they should not undermine the Council’s powers and responsibilities in taking necessary actions to restore or maintain international peace.

Thailand’s military actions, therefore, align with international law, as they are in response to an immediate military threat, focusing on military targets while prioritising the protection of civilians.