Thai Foreign Minister Assures UNSC: Border Conflict Not a Threat to Global Peace

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia does not pose a threat to international peace and can be resolved bilaterally.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Saturday, Minister Maris provided insights from a closed-door UNSC meeting where he underscored this point.

While reassuring the international community of the limited scope of the conflict, Minister Maris also strongly condemned Cambodia's actions, accusing them of initiating recent border clashes and targeting civilian areas.

He revealed that during his recent visit to the UN Headquarters in New York for the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 (HLPF2025), he consistently informed UN officials and representatives from various nations that the July 24 clash was initiated by Cambodian forces.

He expressed deep concern over attacks on non-military sites like hospitals, petrol stations, and convenience stores, which resulted in Thai civilian casualties and injuries.

"No country can accept such actions," he stressed.

Diplomatic Offensive at the UN

During his UN visit, Minister Maris took the opportunity to engage with high-level UN and national representatives to clarify developments on the Thai-Cambodian border.

He conveyed Thailand’s strong dissatisfaction with Cambodia's actions, particularly their use of landmines.

He highlighted that despite Cambodia's adherence to international associations, its actions violate international principles and constitute severe, indiscriminate attacks on civilians.