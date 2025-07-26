Thai Foreign Minister Assures UNSC: Border Conflict Not a Threat to Global Peace

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia does not pose a threat to international peace and can be resolved bilaterally.
Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Saturday, Minister Maris provided insights from a closed-door UNSC meeting where he underscored this point.
While reassuring the international community of the limited scope of the conflict, Minister Maris also strongly condemned Cambodia's actions, accusing them of initiating recent border clashes and targeting civilian areas.
He revealed that during his recent visit to the UN Headquarters in New York for the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 (HLPF2025), he consistently informed UN officials and representatives from various nations that the July 24 clash was initiated by Cambodian forces.
He expressed deep concern over attacks on non-military sites like hospitals, petrol stations, and convenience stores, which resulted in Thai civilian casualties and injuries.
"No country can accept such actions," he stressed.
Diplomatic Offensive at the UN
During his UN visit, Minister Maris took the opportunity to engage with high-level UN and national representatives to clarify developments on the Thai-Cambodian border.
He conveyed Thailand’s strong dissatisfaction with Cambodia's actions, particularly their use of landmines.
He highlighted that despite Cambodia's adherence to international associations, its actions violate international principles and constitute severe, indiscriminate attacks on civilians.
These actions, he argued, not only infringe upon Thailand's sovereignty but also gravely breach UN law, international law, and human dignity.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued a condemnatory statement and downgraded diplomatic ties with Cambodia.
The Foreign Minister called on Cambodia to take responsibility for its actions, especially the attacks on civilians, and to immediately cease violating Thailand's sovereignty. He extended condolences to those injured and killed.
Evidence of New Landmines Presented
Minister Maris affirmed that Thailand possesses evidence of new Cambodian landmines discovered in Thai territory, which the Thai military has conclusively verified.
These devices have caused permanent injuries, including the loss of limbs, to Thai personnel.
He reiterated that Thailand has consistently acted in good faith and peacefully, in line with the UN Charter.
However, he noted that Cambodia has repeatedly violated Thai sovereignty and international law.
His appearance at the HLPF2025 in New York was to clarify this to the international community through an open statement and meetings with key figures, including the UN Secretary-General and the Pakistani Foreign Minister, who will chair the UNSC in July.
He also held discussions with the Panamanian Minister of Social Development and Human Security, who will chair the UNSC in August, and the Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister, who chairs the Ottawa Convention Standing Committee.
Meetings also took place with a representative of the Russian President, a permanent UN representative.
In these discussions, Minister Maris emphasised Cambodia’s breaches of sovereignty and reiterated Thailand’s commitment to resolving border issues peacefully and in good faith through existing bilateral mechanisms.
He also underlined Cambodia's ongoing violations of the Ottawa Convention through the deployment of new anti-personnel landmines, an act that constitutes a breach of international law.
"I reiterate that these actions not only violate Thailand's sovereignty but also gravely violate international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law. Furthermore, they constitute a severe violation of the fundamental morality of humanity that should be fully condemned by the international community," Maris stated.
UNSC Outcome and Call for Mediation
Minister Maris addressed Cambodia's letter to the UNSC President, confirming that Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Thailand's Permanent Representative to the UN, had met with Pakistan's Permanent Representative to clarify Cambodia's initiation of military force and violation of international obligations.
A letter was also circulated as a UNSC document for member states.
During the closed UNSC meeting, members urged both Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, de-escalate the conflict, and engage in negotiations based on good neighbourly relations.
The UNSC also supported ASEAN's role in resolving the dispute under the ASEAN Charter, reiterating that the border situation does not threaten international peace or security, but rather is a bilateral disagreement resolvable through peaceful, good-faith dialogue.
No documents were issued by the UNSC following the meeting.
Minister Maris thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as ASEAN Chair, for offering to mediate.
Thailand agrees in principle but insists Cambodia must demonstrate clear sincerity first, citing continued attacks on Thai civilian areas as unacceptable. Cambodia must cease attacks on Thailand.
He stressed Thailand's commitment to ASEAN's role, noting ongoing discussions with Malaysia to resolve the issue. Both the Foreign Ministry and Thailand seek a peaceful, good-faith, bilateral resolution.