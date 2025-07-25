Global calls for restraint ahead of UNSC emergency meeting on Thailand-Cambodia clash

The escalating Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, resulting in fatalities, has prompted an emergency UNSC meeting. The meeting will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York at 3.00pm local time on Friday, or 2.00am on Saturday (July 26) in Thailand.
The confidential session was called at the request of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who, according to Khmer Times, has called for intervention regarding what he described as "intentional military aggression" by Thai forces along the border.
Hun Manet condemned Thailand for blatantly violating international law and disregarding the principles upheld by the United Nations and ASEAN’s charter, stressing that Cambodia is acting in self-defence and calling for an immediate end to hostilities.
The international community has expressed grave concern, urging both sides to exercise the utmost restraint and resolve the issue through dialogue.
UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through negotiations.
The US Department of State has similarly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and a peaceful resolution.
The European Union (EU) has urged the de-escalation of tensions along the disputed border area through dialogue, emphasising the importance of resolving the dispute within the framework of international law. The EU noted that the recent violence marks the greatest loss in over a decade.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, voiced concerns over the violence along the Thailand-Cambodia border, calling on both parties to exercise restraint and engage in talks to resolve the dispute.
She also noted that many territorial disputes worldwide stem from past colonial policies, adding that, in light of the deteriorating situation in the Asia-Pacific region, it is essential to seek a resolution based on the spirit of unity and cohesion, in line with ASEAN principles.
Warning for Thai nationals
Earlier on Thursday, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa held a video conference with relevant authorities in Thailand to review preparations for potential evacuation measures in Cambodia, where both Thai nationals and investors are located.
He also expressed his intention to clarify the situation with UN members should the opportunity arise, ensuring the international community fully understands Thailand’s position in the attacks.
The Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has advised Thai nationals residing or temporarily staying in Cambodia, unless there is an urgent need, to leave the country as soon as possible and safely, due to the ongoing escalation of the situation.
Additionally, several countries have issued travel warnings, advising their citizens to avoid travelling to the border region:
The situation at the border remains critical, with continued international calls for both parties to end the conflict and enter negotiations swiftly.