Global calls for restraint ahead of UNSC emergency meeting on Thailand-Cambodia clash

The international community has expressed grave concern, urging both sides to exercise the utmost restraint and resolve the issue through dialogue.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through negotiations.

The US Department of State has similarly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and a peaceful resolution.

The European Union (EU) has urged the de-escalation of tensions along the disputed border area through dialogue, emphasising the importance of resolving the dispute within the framework of international law. The EU noted that the recent violence marks the greatest loss in over a decade.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, voiced concerns over the violence along the Thailand-Cambodia border, calling on both parties to exercise restraint and engage in talks to resolve the dispute.

She also noted that many territorial disputes worldwide stem from past colonial policies, adding that, in light of the deteriorating situation in the Asia-Pacific region, it is essential to seek a resolution based on the spirit of unity and cohesion, in line with ASEAN principles.