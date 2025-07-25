UN to hold emergency meeting over Thai-Cambodian border clashes

The council will convene this Friday to discuss the escalating violence along the border, with confirmed fatalities. A diplomatic source confirmed the meeting to AFP news agency.
This private session will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York at 3.00pm local time, or 2.00am on Saturday (July 26) in Thailand.
Meanwhile, Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Thai Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that on July 21, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa led the Thai delegation at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2025 (HLPF2025) at the United Nations in New York.
The HLPF2025 is an annual UN platform focused on monitoring and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals. It coincides with a period of heightened tension between Thailand and Cambodia.
On Thursday, at 6.00pm Thailand time, Minister Maris held a video conference with relevant authorities in Thailand to review preparations for potential evacuation measures in Cambodia, where both Thai nationals and investors are located.
He will clarify the situation should there be an opportunity to speak with UN members about Thailand being targeted in the attacks, ensuring the international community understands.
At the same time, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet sent a letter urging the international community to take action following the intensifying military clashes between the two neighbouring nations on July 24.