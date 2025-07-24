Cambodian PM calls for urgent UN Security Council action over Thai military aggression

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council to urgently address what he described as a "premeditated military aggression" by Thai armed forces along the Cambodian-Thai border.

In a letter addressed to Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for July 2025, Prime Minister Hun Manet detailed a series of alleged armed attacks by Thailand that reportedly began early this morning. These attacks allegedly targeted multiple Cambodian positions, including Tamoan Thom Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Mom Bei area, in the provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey.

"Cambodia condemns in the strongest terms and expresses its profound indignation over the unprovoked and premeditated military aggression," the Cambodian premier wrote, denouncing Thailand's actions as a violation of international law and the principles outlined in both the UN and ASEAN Charters.

He emphasized that Cambodian troops were compelled to respond in self-defence to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.