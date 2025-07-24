Cambodian PM calls for urgent UN Security Council action over Thai military aggression

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council to urgently address what he described as a "premeditated military aggression" by Thai armed forces along the Cambodian-Thai border.
In a letter addressed to Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for July 2025, Prime Minister Hun Manet detailed a series of alleged armed attacks by Thailand that reportedly began early this morning. These attacks allegedly targeted multiple Cambodian positions, including Tamoan Thom Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Mom Bei area, in the provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey.
"Cambodia condemns in the strongest terms and expresses its profound indignation over the unprovoked and premeditated military aggression," the Cambodian premier wrote, denouncing Thailand's actions as a violation of international law and the principles outlined in both the UN and ASEAN Charters.
He emphasized that Cambodian troops were compelled to respond in self-defence to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The letter calls for Thailand to “immediately cease all hostilities, withdraw its forces to its side of the border, and refrain from any further provocative actions.”
Hun Manet also referenced the long-standing tensions along the border, citing the Franco-Siamese Convention of 1904, the Treaty of 1907, and the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU-2000) as the legal basis for Cambodia’s territorial claims.
He accused Thailand of unilaterally redrawing maps, contradicting these legal frameworks and using the revised maps to justify what he termed “baseless accusations” regarding recent landmine incidents.
“It is profoundly reprehensible that this act of aggression occurs while Cambodia is actively pursuing peaceful and impartial legal avenues to resolve outstanding border issues,” the Prime Minister stated.
He reminded the international community that on June 2, 2025, the Cambodian government had referred four disputed border areas — Mom Bei area, Tamoan Thom Temple, Tamoan Touch Temple, and Ta Krabey Temple — to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for adjudication. Despite this, Hun Manet claimed, Thailand has continued to escalate tensions, disregarding both regional and international calls for restraint, including those made ahead of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting hosted by Cambodia on June 14–15.
Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged the Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to halt what he described as Thailand’s aggression and requested the letter to be circulated as an official UN Security Council document.
Credit: Khmer Times