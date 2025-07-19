Centre to meet on July 20 to discuss evidence and UN filing over Cambodia’s violation of Ottawa Convention

General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Thailand’s Deputy Defence Minister and Director of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations, also known as Team Thailand, will convene an urgent meeting of the centre on July 20, a security source revealed on Saturday.

The session will discuss the next steps regarding the recent incident where troops from Unit 6021, while patrolling the Thai-Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani, stepped on a landmine, injuring three soldiers. The evidence suggests the mine was recently planted.

Nattaphon has instructed the 2nd Army Region to collect all relevant evidence, prepare a press release, and submit the findings in writing. This is to ensure all materials are preserved as evidence for submission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also attend the meeting on Sunday to advise on the next steps. They will review the evidence from both sides to verify the facts. After reaching a conclusion, an official statement will be issued during the centre meeting on July 21.