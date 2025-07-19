Cambodia denies laying landmines, asserts Hun Sen–Hun Manet stand for peace

4. Cambodia is a State Party to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention) and has strictly adhered to its obligations, including the norms and spirit of the Convention. Cambodia has been widely recognised and highly regarded by other State Parties as one of the most committed and successful countries in clearing and destroying anti-personnel mines, both existing and newly discovered. Moreover, Cambodia has taken a leading role in the international mine action community by chairing and hosting the 11th Meeting of States Parties and the Fifth Review Conference of the Ottawa Convention in 2024—known as the Siem Reap–Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World—both of which were successfully concluded.

5. Regarding the incident involving injured Thai soldiers, Cambodia reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and respect for international obligations. In this context, Cambodia expects that any assumptions or accusations concerning the incident must be based on a clear investigation, sufficient evidence, and verifiable facts. Speculation and baseless allegations must be avoided. Cambodia remains firmly committed to humanitarian principles and mutual respect. At the same time, the Kingdom continues to honour the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding on Cambodian-Thai Border Cooperation and upholds its principle of transforming the border area into one of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

6. The CMAA strongly denies and rejects all accusations made by certain Thai media outlets and urges all parties to refrain from making assumptions or allegations in the absence of verified facts. Instead, Cambodia calls for cooperation in investigating the incident and preserving the spirit of friendship, safety, and non-accusation. As previously stated, the true enemy we all face is the landmine.