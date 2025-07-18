Article in Cambodian media uses landmine incident to claim disputed territory

In a recent article published by Khmer Times, Roth Santepheap, a geopolitical analyst based in Phnom Penh, criticises Thailand’s military actions following the injury of three Thai soldiers by a landmine near the Thai-Cambodian border.

The article, titled "Landmines and Lies: The Dangerous Cost of Thailand’s Military Provocation", states " The recent injury of three Thai soldiers by anti-personnel landmines near the Mom Bei border area, Cambodia and Thailand shared border, is not just a tragic incident—it is a stark warning about the real consequences of military confrontation and territorial aggression. While Thailand rushes to claim that the incident occurred on its own soil, the facts, the geography, and Thailand’s own contradictory statements point to a different truth—one that reinforces Cambodia’s sovereignty and exposes the dangers of reckless military behaviour in sensitive areas.

Landmines are a deadly legacy of Cambodia’s past. For decades, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), with support from international partners, has worked tirelessly to clear these hidden threats left over from our civil war.

Thailand, on the other hand, has never experienced internal armed conflict that would leave such remnants buried in its soil. This fundamental distinction matters. If these mines are remnants of past conflict, they could only exist on Cambodian territory—land that bears the scars of decades of war, not Thailand’s.