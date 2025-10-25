Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s royal aid to Cambodian refugees in Thailand

Facebook page “tak99999” reported on Saturday the royal efforts of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in helping over 100,000 Cambodian refugees fleeing the Khmer Rouge regime by offering aid in Thailand.

The Ratchakarun Centre, under the royal initiative, was established to assist these refugees in Khao Larn, Klong Yai District, Trat Province, following the Khmer Rouge war. In 1979, with the war still raging in Cambodia, a large number of refugees, including many women and children, crossed into Thailand, arriving at Khao Larn — one of the few accessible points near the border. Many of these refugees arrived severely malnourished, sick, and dying from disease, with no access to basic healthcare or sanitation.

Upon learning of their suffering, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother personally commanded a visit to the border area on May 25, 1979, arriving by helicopter. As her helicopter passed over the treetops near the beach of Khao Larn, she saw countless people lying on the ground, their conditions dire. She instructed her team to land, and she immediately walked to the beach to inspect the situation.

Accompanying officials recounted seeing large numbers of the sick, injured, and deceased lying together, with no sanitation facilities, and many suffering from diarrhoea. Despite the grim conditions, Her Majesty The Queen Mother continued her inspection, personally comforting the children, checking their condition, and instructing medical personnel to assist the refugees.