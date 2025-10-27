Indian prime minister offers condolences on passing of Queen Mother

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, honouring her lifelong service to the Thai people.

On October 26, the Embassy of India in Thailand posted Prime Minister Modi’s message on its official Facebook page, India in Thailand, and other social media platforms.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand. Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief,” the Indian leader wrote.