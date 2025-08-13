Thailand\'s Chiang Rai Named Second Safest City for Female Digital Nomads

Thailand's northern province of Chiang Rai has been ranked the second safest city in the world for female digital nomads, trailing only Taipei, Taiwan, according to a new report.

The ranking, compiled by travel platform Holidu in partnership with Nomads.com, analysed data from 200 of the most popular cities for digital nomads.

The report considered several key factors, including the safety of walking alone at night, general friendliness towards women and foreigners, the ratio of male-to-female digital nomads, and the presence of workplace laws protecting against sexual harassment.

The top 10 list also featured other destinations from Southeast Asia, with Penang in Malaysia and Ubud in Indonesia being recognised for their safety and appeal to this demographic.

Thai authorities have credited the ranking to elevated safety measures across the country’s tourist destinations.

These include improved coordination among various security agencies, the development of Tourist Assistance Centres, and close collaboration with the Tourist Police, all aimed at boosting confidence for visitors.