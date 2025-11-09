Tour bus overturns on Lampang–Chiang Mai highway, 12 foreign tourists injured

A tour bus carrying foreign tourists overturned on the downhill stretch of the Lampang–Chiang Mai highway, about two kilometres from the Mae Tha border area in Lamphun Province, injuring 12 people, according to the Highway Police on Sunday (November 9).
The bus was carrying 38 foreign passengers when it veered off the road and flipped over. Two people sustained serious injuries, while 10 others suffered minor injuries. Rescue teams rushed the injured to Hang Chat Hospital in Lampang.
Authorities temporarily closed the traffic as the overturned bus blocked traffic. Crews from the Hang Chat Highway Maintenance Unit have cordoned off the area and are working to clear the wreckage.
Officials also requested assistance from the Provincial Electricity Authority to cut power, as several utility poles were damaged in the crash. A crane truck is being deployed to lift and remove the bus from the scene.
Traffic remains halted in the affected section while emergency teams continue operations.