36 tourists injured, three critically, as tour bus rams utility pole

FRIDAY, MARCH 14, 2025

Driver admits falling asleep at the wheel in yet another major accident involving long-distance bus travel

Thirty-six tourists, both Thai and foreign, were injured when the driver of the tour bus in which they were travelling lost control and slammed into a utility pole in Phetchaburi province, breaking it in half.

The accident was reported at around 4am on Friday on Phet Kasem Road (inbound) in Khao Yoi district of the southern province.

36 tourists injured, three critically, as tour bus rams utility pole

Three of the injured persons suffered critical injuries and were sent to Khao Yoi and Phra Chomklao hospitals, a rescue official said.

A local police officer said the bus, which was travelling from Ranong to Bangkok, was carrying 36 passengers: 15 Thais, 12 from Myanmar and nine Americans.

36 tourists injured, three critically, as tour bus rams utility pole

Rakchart Phukaew, 58, who was driving the vehicle, admitted to the police that he had fallen asleep for a few seconds, causing the bus to swerve into the utility pole, breaking it in half.

Investigators are still questioning the driver to determine the cause of the accident as of reporting time.

36 tourists injured, three critically, as tour bus rams utility pole

After receiving treatment for minor injuries, 33 passengers were taken to Khao Yoi police station. They were given a meal while waiting for a new bus from the tour company to take them to Bangkok, police said.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy