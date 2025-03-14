36 tourists injured, three critically, as tour bus rams utility pole

Thirty-six tourists, both Thai and foreign, were injured when the driver of the tour bus in which they were travelling lost control and slammed into a utility pole in Phetchaburi province, breaking it in half.
The accident was reported at around 4am on Friday on Phet Kasem Road (inbound) in Khao Yoi district of the southern province.
Three of the injured persons suffered critical injuries and were sent to Khao Yoi and Phra Chomklao hospitals, a rescue official said.
A local police officer said the bus, which was travelling from Ranong to Bangkok, was carrying 36 passengers: 15 Thais, 12 from Myanmar and nine Americans.
Rakchart Phukaew, 58, who was driving the vehicle, admitted to the police that he had fallen asleep for a few seconds, causing the bus to swerve into the utility pole, breaking it in half.
Investigators are still questioning the driver to determine the cause of the accident as of reporting time.
After receiving treatment for minor injuries, 33 passengers were taken to Khao Yoi police station. They were given a meal while waiting for a new bus from the tour company to take them to Bangkok, police said.