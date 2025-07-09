Tour bus accident in Phetchaburi injures 9 passengers; emergency response underway

WEDNESDAY, JULY 09, 2025

A tour bus accident in Phetchaburi leaves nine out of 28 passengers injured. Emergency teams assist with evacuations and provide care, while travel arrangements are made for those affected.

On the evening of Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m., a tour bus lost control and skidded off the road near a sharp curve on the Phetkasem Road (southbound) at kilometre 151-560, in the Huasaphan area, Phetchaburi Province. Fortunately, all 28 passengers and 2 crew members managed to exit the vehicle safely. Nine people sustained minor injuries.

Tour bus accident in Phetchaburi injures 9 passengers; emergency response underway

Following the incident, the Phetchaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, in coordination with the Phetchaburi Provincial Public Health Office and the Sawang Sanpetch Foundation, along with the Phetchaburi Provincial Police, rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance.

Initial investigations revealed that the nine injured passengers sustained only minor injuries, and none of them were seriously hurt. They were transported to Phra Chomklao Phetchaburi Hospital for medical treatment and further examination.

Tour bus accident in Phetchaburi injures 9 passengers; emergency response underway


Travel arrangements and accommodation for passengers

In addition to the nine injured passengers sent to the hospital, two others were taken to Bangkok Thonburi Hospital, and 15 passengers remained at the Phetchaburi Provincial Hall. The tour operator arranged for a new bus to transport the passengers who wished to continue their journey to their final destination.

Tour bus accident in Phetchaburi injures 9 passengers; emergency response underway


Foreign tourists provided with accommodation and meals

Four foreign tourists, who wished to stay overnight before continuing their journey the next morning, were provided with accommodation, food, and drinking water by the Phetchaburi authorities, ensuring that they were fully supported during the situation.

Currently, authorities are working to remove the damaged bus from the area and clear the route to restore normal traffic conditions as quickly as possible.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy