Tour bus accident in Phetchaburi injures 9 passengers; emergency response underway

On the evening of Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m., a tour bus lost control and skidded off the road near a sharp curve on the Phetkasem Road (southbound) at kilometre 151-560, in the Huasaphan area, Phetchaburi Province. Fortunately, all 28 passengers and 2 crew members managed to exit the vehicle safely. Nine people sustained minor injuries.

Following the incident, the Phetchaburi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, in coordination with the Phetchaburi Provincial Public Health Office and the Sawang Sanpetch Foundation, along with the Phetchaburi Provincial Police, rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance.

Initial investigations revealed that the nine injured passengers sustained only minor injuries, and none of them were seriously hurt. They were transported to Phra Chomklao Phetchaburi Hospital for medical treatment and further examination.