Passengers rescued after bus swept away by flooded creek in Mandalay Region

The Sintewa Creek, located near Nat Saunt Village in Taungtha Township, Mandalay Region, lies along the Myingyan-Taungtha road section. On the morning of May 26, a long-distance passenger bus carrying over 40 passengers was caught in the strong current and swept away.

"Fortunately, villagers worked together to rescue the passengers, including children and elderly people. No one was harmed," wrote Aung Win Thein, who witnessed the incident, on a social media page.

The Sintewa Creek is known for its dangerously strong currents during heavy rain, requiring locals to exercise caution when crossing.

"When it rains, this creek becomes notorious. You have to be careful when passing through," said a resident.

All passengers on the bus that was swept away were safely rescued by villagers, and no injuries were reported.