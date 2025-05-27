Passengers rescued after bus swept away by flooded creek in Mandalay Region

The Sintewa Creek, located near Nat Saunt Village in Taungtha Township, Mandalay Region, lies along the Myingyan-Taungtha road section. On the morning of May 26, a long-distance passenger bus carrying over 40 passengers was caught in the strong current and swept away.
"Fortunately, villagers worked together to rescue the passengers, including children and elderly people. No one was harmed," wrote Aung Win Thein, who witnessed the incident, on a social media page.
The Sintewa Creek is known for its dangerously strong currents during heavy rain, requiring locals to exercise caution when crossing.
"When it rains, this creek becomes notorious. You have to be careful when passing through," said a resident.
All passengers on the bus that was swept away were safely rescued by villagers, and no injuries were reported.
Riverbank collapse in Nyaungdon displaces over 60 families, 18 homes swept away
According to Ko Moe Maung from the Moe Maung Foundation, who is actively assisting on the ground, 18 houses were swept away, and more than 30 others had to be relocated due to flash flooding and riverbank collapse in Nyaungdon Township, Ayeyawady Region. As a result, around 60 households are currently in urgent need of assistance.
Due to the loss of homes, there is a pressing need for essential supplies, including clothing, food, blankets, and mosquito nets, Ko Moe Maung stated.
“The situation is dire. Eighteen houses were completely washed away by the river. Over 30 more had to be relocated. In total, around 60 families are now in need of support. The 18 homes that were swept away lost everything—including clothes—so there is a need for food, clothing, blankets, mosquito nets, and other daily necessities. We’re doing our best to provide donations and help by travelling back and forth,” he said.
Ko Moe Maung added that those who wish to contribute or make donations to support the affected families are welcome to do so.
Similarly, the Myanmar Fire Services Department stated that around 1 a.m. on May 25, 13 houses near Ywarkan San Yar (Anaukkyun) village in Nyaungdon Township, Ayeyawady Region, were swept away due to river erosion caused by the Pan Hlaing River. Additionally, seven more homes near Ward No. 4 in the expanded township area were also lost.
Firefighters from Nyaungdon Township, including emergency and auxiliary teams, have been deployed to assist with evacuations and relocate houses at risk of collapsing near the riverbank.
