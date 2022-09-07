Police on alert to rescue motorists stranded on flooded Bangkok roads

The urgent instructions came after the Meteorological Department warned that Wednesday evening could see heavy rains and floods amid a strong monsoon.

Officials expect traffic chaos in the evening – similar to

the jams on Wednesday morning – after several areas in Bangkok were hit by floods following heavy downpours since Tuesday evening and late into the night.

Many roads were cut off due to high water levels, causing drivers to abandon their cars on the streets and wait out until the flood subsided. Heavy traffic congestion was also reported in several areas on Tuesday as people rushed home from work.

Damrongsak said all police stations were told to prepare contingency plans in case vehicles break down in the middle of roads because of flooding.

He said Acting Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan voiced concern about problems faced by motorists so he instructed the Royal Thai Police to come up with measures to help drivers who might get trapped on inundated roads throughout the rainy season.