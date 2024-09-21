Vietnam\'s Central region flooded, cut off after Tropical Storm Soulik

Tropical Storm Soulik, or Typhoon No.4 has caused widespread flooding and landslides across several provinces in central Vietnam, leading to isolation in many areas.

Households have been submerged, with some locations requiring continued evacuation due to landslides along key roads.

As of late yesterday, rain had eased off in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri. In Ha Tinh, some rural roads in Huong Khe and Vu Quang districts remained flooded. In Quang Binh, 1,150 households were underwater, and 38 villages remained isolated.

Soulik has injured one person (in Thua Thien-Hue) and damaged 96 houses (63 in Ha Tinh, four in Quang Tri, 12 in Thua Thien-Hue, and 17 in Quang Nam). In terms of transportation, 16 roads and low-lying crossings were flooded, and more than 100 landslides occurred (86 in Quang Binh, eight in Quang Tri, one in Thua Thien-Hue, and seven in Quang Nam).

On September 20, the Quang Tri Province's Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue reported that over 1,000 households had to be evacuated due to the storm’s impact.

Heavy rain triggered landslides, depositing more than 50 cubic metres of soil and rock onto National Highway 14 in Huong Lap Commune (Huong Hoa District), cutting off traffic. By the afternoon, roads leading to Huc, Huong Tan, and Huong Linh communes (Huong Hoa District) had only just reopened after being cleared of landslide debris.

Many areas in Vinh Linh District were left without power due to damage to the electricity grid, with recovery efforts still ongoing.