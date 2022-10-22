Dangerous bacteria rears its head in flooded areas of Thailand

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday that people who come in direct contact with contaminated soil and water risk getting melioidosis, which can prove to be fatal if not treated in time.

He also quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressing concern for people at risk, as infections appear to be rising during the rainy season.

The bacteria that causes melioidosis can enter the body through the skin or by drinking unclean water or breathing in contaminated dust, the spokesman said, citing information from the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control (DDC).

He suggested that people should avoid wading through water or mud in bare feet, and wear boots instead or clean their bodies immediately afterwards.