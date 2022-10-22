Dangerous bacteria rears its head in flooded areas of Thailand
Residents in flooded areas have been warned against contaminated soil and water as a bacterial infection has claimed 34 lives and sickened more than 2,300 people this year.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday that people who come in direct contact with contaminated soil and water risk getting melioidosis, which can prove to be fatal if not treated in time.
He also quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressing concern for people at risk, as infections appear to be rising during the rainy season.
The bacteria that causes melioidosis can enter the body through the skin or by drinking unclean water or breathing in contaminated dust, the spokesman said, citing information from the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control (DDC).
He suggested that people should avoid wading through water or mud in bare feet, and wear boots instead or clean their bodies immediately afterwards.
Anucha said the DDC says the people most at risk are those who live in flooded areas, farmers who work on damp soil as well as patients suffering from diabetes, chronic kidney disease and thalassemia.
Melioidosis, also called Whitmore’s disease, is caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei or B. pseudomallei, which is found in contaminated soil and water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is predominately a disease of tropical climates and is especially widespread in Southeast Asia and northern Australia.
In Thailand, 2,314 cases of melioidosis had been reported between January 1 and October 10 this year, with 34 deaths.
Most cases are people aged over 65, and the highest number of deaths and infections were reported in the Northeast.