Building under construction collapses in Min Buri, injuring 13 workers

The incident occurred at approximately 7.55pm, when Min Buri Police Station received an emergency report about a collapse at a construction site within the grounds of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority’s Min Buri Pumping Station.
Rescue teams from Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station, Ruamkatanyu Foundation, Rom Sai Min Buri Rescue, and Siam Ruamjai Foundation were dispatched to the scene.
According to the site supervisor, 160 workers were operating in the area at the time. All have now been accounted for and safely evacuated. No one is believed to be trapped under the debris.
Thirteen workers sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals by volunteer medics.
Nonetheless, a special operations team from Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department is conducting further checks inside the structure to ensure no one has been overlooked and to determine the cause of the collapse.
Initial reports indicate the construction was part of a project to build a 70,000-cubic-metre clean water storage tank, a water intake building, a connecting bridge between the new and existing tanks, and a chlorination facility at the Min Buri Pumping Station.
The project began on July 19, 2023, and is scheduled for completion by September 5, 2025 — a 780-day construction period with a budget of 690 billion baht.