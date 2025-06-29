Fire hits staff residential building at Siriraj Hospital

A small fire broke out at a 22-storey staff residential building of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The fire was reported at 12:30pm, and firefighters extinguished the blaze about 40 minutes later. Fifteen fire engines were dispatched, and firefighters assisted in evacuating residents from the building.
Fire originated in control room
According to police, the fire began on the underground floor, which houses the building’s control room for electricity and telecommunication systems. It reportedly started at the telephone exchange box, producing thick black smoke that spread into one of the building's elevators.
The first to 11th floors serve as parking levels, while the 12th to 22nd floors are residential units for hospital staff.
During the fire, a woman became trapped in an elevator on the 12th floor but was safely rescued shortly after.
Police said six people sustained minor injuries but declined hospital treatment after receiving first aid. One nurse was admitted to Siriraj Hospital after suffering a sudden drop in blood pressure due to panic.
Following the incident, the hospital announced that the fire had affected its electrical systems, prompting the cancellation of kidney dialysis services at its dialysis centre on Monday.