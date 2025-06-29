Fire hits staff residential building at Siriraj Hospital

A small fire broke out at a 22-storey staff residential building of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The fire was reported at 12:30pm, and firefighters extinguished the blaze about 40 minutes later. Fifteen fire engines were dispatched, and firefighters assisted in evacuating residents from the building.

Fire originated in control room

According to police, the fire began on the underground floor, which houses the building’s control room for electricity and telecommunication systems. It reportedly started at the telephone exchange box, producing thick black smoke that spread into one of the building's elevators.