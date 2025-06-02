11 Indian students injured in Bangkok bus crash on Monday

Eleven Indian students and a Thai tour guide were injured when a chartered bus transporting them on an educational trip crashed into a power pole in Bangkok’s Don Muang district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred at around 11:00 on the outbound Phahonyothin Road, just before the Kor Por Or Intersection.
The driver of the air-conditioned bus, Nikom (surname withheld), 48, told police he intentionally swerved into the power pole after the bus’s braking system malfunctioned. Unable to slow down or stop, he said he chose to veer off the road to avoid crashing into vehicles ahead.
Nikom added that he had been hired to transport 47 students from India from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to the Asian Institute of Technology.
As he approached the intersection, he realised the air brake system had failed, making it impossible to stop the bus.
Eleven students sustained minor injuries and were taken to Bhumibhol General Hospital for treatment.
The female Thai guide was trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers used an iron cutter to free her and also took her to hospital.
Firefighters sprayed water on the bus after smoke began rising from the engine compartment to prevent a fire.
Police brought the driver to Don Muang Police Station for further questioning and to determine whether legal action would be pursued.