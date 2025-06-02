11 Indian students injured in Bangkok bus crash on Monday

Eleven Indian students and a Thai tour guide were injured when a chartered bus transporting them on an educational trip crashed into a power pole in Bangkok’s Don Muang district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 11:00 on the outbound Phahonyothin Road, just before the Kor Por Or Intersection.

Brake Failure Blamed for Crash

The driver of the air-conditioned bus, Nikom (surname withheld), 48, told police he intentionally swerved into the power pole after the bus’s braking system malfunctioned. Unable to slow down or stop, he said he chose to veer off the road to avoid crashing into vehicles ahead.