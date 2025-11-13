Thailand’s tourism faces intense competition in Asia’s “Tourism War,” while rivals grow over 10%

Additionally, Thailand has faced challenges in boosting tourist spending, with average trip spending in 2024 decreasing compared to other countries that have seen increases. The average daily spending in Thailand remains lower than in other countries, highlighting the need to elevate the quality of tourism to increase the revenue potential from foreign tourists.

As the Tourism War intensifies, countries are using increasingly sophisticated strategies to attract foreign tourists. Key strategies being employed by many countries include:

Introducing special visa measures targeting specific tourist groups. Many countries are implementing additional visa measures this year to expand their tourist markets, including visa exemptions and special visa types.

Building a strong tourism brand image by offering unique experiences to attract foreign visitors.

Leveraging online content and the power of influencers to promote tourism and enhance the country's image globally.

Collaborating with tourism businesses to create promotional campaigns that cover flights, accommodation, and activities, encouraging tourists to visit.

Upgrading existing tourist attractions and creating new man-made destinations to boost competitiveness against other countries.

Expanding flight networks to cover more routes, which will help gain an advantage in capturing more tourist markets.

The Tourism War’s impact is pushing Thai businesses to adapt their strategies quickly to handle the situation. The impact on different tourist segments can be categorized into three groups, and businesses must develop strategies accordingly to improve their competitive edge:

Leaders in certain tourist segments but facing increasing competition, such as Malaysia, India, Russia, the UK, and the Philippines, where Thailand should focus on maintaining its competitive advantage by enhancing service quality and creating new experiences to encourage repeat visits and higher spending.

High-growth tourist markets but with limited expansion in Thailand, such as Japan, the US, Australia, and Canada, where Thailand should boost promotions and create unique selling points to encourage more visitors from these high-demand markets.

Highly competitive tourist markets where Thailand is facing slow growth, such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia, where businesses should use aggressive marketing strategies to stimulate the recovery of these markets quickly through country-specific promotions while continuously promoting tourism.

In the long term, businesses should focus on strategies to enhance sustainable competitiveness, such as 1. Building a distinctive tourism brand to stand out from competitors, 2. Enhancing new experiences for tourists through events, activities, and services that align with modern travel trends, and 3. Forming business partnerships with international tourism service providers to continue driving tourist traffic to Thailand.

Additionally, government measures will play a crucial role in driving Thai tourism amid fierce competition and help secure competitive advantages by addressing emerging challenges. Government support through promotional campaigns, tourism promotions, and upgrading tourism sites must be carried out seriously, continuously, and with flexibility to adapt to the dynamic Tourism War battlefield. Developing a robust tourism data infrastructure will be crucial for informing policy decisions.

Tourist spending data will be vital for ensuring that policies are as effective as possible. The government may also consider giving businesses access to deeper tourism data to help them adjust strategies quickly in response to market changes.

Finally, long-term tourism industry development and brand image management will be key to enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness in the Tourism War and achieving sustainable growth. Proper management of tourism areas and infrastructure will be essential to improve Thailand’s tourism competitiveness on the global stage.