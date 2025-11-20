Hiroshima oyster farmers face catastrophic blow from mass deaths

Oyster farms in central Hiroshima have reported that 80-90 per cent of their oysters had died, a situation described by the prefectural government as "disastrous."

The root cause of the mass deaths was unknown, whether it was the rising sea temperature or the scarce rain. The prefecture accounts for about 60 per cent of the country's farmed oyster production.

Fisheries minister Norikazu Suzuki pledged support for oyster farmers after meeting with them during a trip to the city of Higashihiroshima on Wednesday.