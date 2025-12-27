Government urges public to report drone sightings near Suvarnabhumi

The government has urged the public to help report sightings of drones near Suvarnabhumi Airport, asking people to “observe, record evidence and report tips” if they spot drones in or around the airport area.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, said the Royal Thai Police are continuing intensive surveillance operations in areas near Suvarnabhumi under a “three-pillar” approach:

(1) prevention by enforcing the no-fly zone for drones;

(2) investigation and security, using an “observe–screen–report” model in which patrol officers use an app to screen suspicious objects and immediately report to the Metropolitan Police Drone Centre so rapid-response teams can intercept; and

(3) flight authorisation checks, integrating drone registration data from the NBTC and flight permission data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to help identify drone types.