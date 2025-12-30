‘Durian tsunami’ sees big drop in musang king prices

Industry players are now labelling it a “durian tsunami” after prices fell by more than 60% in just one month.
According to orchard owner Lin Fu Yuan, orchard owners were already making paper-thin margins when musang king durians retailed at about RM20 per kilo in November.
“We did not expect prices to fall by more than 60% at the start of December. These are historically low prices and caused me to lose more money this month,” he said.
Zou Sheng Zhe, an orchard owner in Raub, said those worst affected were farmers who leased land to grow durians, and those who invested a huge sum to grow the fruit.
He said the sharp fall in durian prices was due to weak demand as a result of the school holidays and fewer orders from China.
The Star
Asia News Network