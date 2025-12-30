Ministry of Public Health Advances “MOPH Moral Sufficiency” Model to Promote Mindfulness, Balance and Responsible Resource Use Among Personnel

The initiative aims to encourage personnel to lead mindful and balanced lives and to use resources appropriately, while also strengthening moral values beginning at the family level. In fiscal year 2025, a total of 187 affiliated agencies received certification as moral organizations, with the Department of Medical Sciences recognized as an outstanding model.

The Permanent Secretary of Public Health assigned the Ministry-level Advisor and Public Health Expert to preside over the opening of the 2026 training programme on guidelines for advancing moral organization development within the ministry. Executives and officers responsible for moral promotion from affiliated agencies participated both on-site (122 participants) and online.

The Ministry has consistently implemented a moral and ethical development system, regarded as a foundation of the public health profession and a core element of sustainable social development. The Ministry has also formulated its Phase 2 Operational Plan for Moral and Ethical Promotion (2023–2027), aligned with the National Moral Promotion Plan. The initiative focuses on personnel development and the creation of a sustainable moral ecosystem.