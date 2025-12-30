Ministry of Public Health Advances “MOPH Moral Sufficiency” Model to Promote Mindfulness, Balance and Responsible Resource Use Among Personnel

The initiative aims to encourage personnel to lead mindful and balanced lives and to use resources appropriately, while also strengthening moral values beginning at the family level. In fiscal year 2025, a total of 187 affiliated agencies received certification as moral organizations, with the Department of Medical Sciences recognized as an outstanding model.
The Permanent Secretary of Public Health assigned the Ministry-level Advisor and Public Health Expert to preside over the opening of the 2026 training programme on guidelines for advancing moral organization development within the ministry. Executives and officers responsible for moral promotion from affiliated agencies participated both on-site (122 participants) and online.
The Ministry has consistently implemented a moral and ethical development system, regarded as a foundation of the public health profession and a core element of sustainable social development. The Ministry has also formulated its Phase 2 Operational Plan for Moral and Ethical Promotion (2023–2027), aligned with the National Moral Promotion Plan. The initiative focuses on personnel development and the creation of a sustainable moral ecosystem.
For fiscal year 2026, priority is given to promoting the principle of “Moral Sufficiency,” considered a fundamental element that supports other core moral values, including discipline, integrity, volunteer spirit and gratitude. The initiative is guided by the concept “MOPH Moral Sufficiency: Creative Moral Advancement for Sustainable Exemplary Organizations,” integrating the Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy as a foundation for cultivating morality among personnel, enabling balanced living, mindful decision-making and responsible resource utilisation. The Ministry is also enhancing activities under the “Family Day” initiative to instill moral values beginning at the family level, regarded as the smallest yet most essential unit of society.
In fiscal year 2025, 187 affiliated agencies achieved certification as moral organizations, including 6 in the Moral Promotion category, 3 in the Moral Development category and 178 in the Model Moral Organization category. The Department of Medical Sciences received recognition as an outstanding model organization.
The training programme featured knowledge sessions on moral promotion, the implementation of the Moral Credit system for moral organization development, and guidance from the Moral Promotion Center (Public Organization). The Ministry also presented “MOPH Moral Coach” certificates to 17 recipients at the Ministry level and 26 recipients at the Office of the Permanent Secretary (Central Administration) level.