Jinnie files complaint against Dome under new law

A representative for Jinnie Yossuda Leelapanyalert has filed a police complaint against singer-actor Dome Pakorn Lam, accusing him of sexual harassment through an online comment and citing a legal provision that took effect on December 30, 2025.
At 3.30pm on December 30, 2025, Pariyes Angkurkitti, spokesperson for the Thai Sang Thai Party, and Suchaiwut Chao Suan Kluay, head of the party’s legal team, went to Phahonyothin Police Station after being authorised by Jinnie, the daughter of Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.
They filed a complaint seeking legal action against Dome under Section 284/1, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code, alleging that content was posted into a computer system in a manner amounting to sexual harassment of another person.
The complaint followed a comment posted under Jinnie’s photo that her legal team said fell within the scope of sexual harassment. Lawyers submitted supporting material, including screenshots of the comment and its text, as well as a video clip in which Dome apologised and said he believed he was the person who made the comment.
Speaking after filing the complaint, the lawyer said Jinnie, her family and party members viewed the act as inappropriate and said the decision to lodge a complaint was aimed at protecting women’s rights.
He also referred to the legal amendment under Section 284/1, paragraph 3, saying sexual harassment through speech or online remarks is an issue that the public — especially those who commit such acts — must recognise, adding that Dome’s recent video acknowledgement would also form part of the legal evidence.
The lawyer said the move was intended not only to protect Jinnie, but also “any woman”, by exercising the right to seek legal action.
Asked whether Dome had tried to contact Jinnie directly to apologise, the lawyer said that, to his knowledge, there had been no in-person approach. He added that an apology should clearly show sincerity, not simply be made because the situation had become difficult. He also noted that Dome is a well-known public figure and said such individuals should be more mindful than most about their actions.
On reports that Dome had attempted to contact them several times to seek talks, the lawyer said he had seen Dome’s explanations in the media and that those statements had been included as legal evidence. He added that if there was acceptance of what happened, it should be demonstrated more clearly, noting that Sudarat’s home and the party office are in the Lat Pla Khao area.
The lawyer said Sudarat had stressed the case was not being pursued for personal reasons, and linked it to broader efforts to push for equality between women and men, arguing that equality in practice still falls short. He said the complaint was not being filed simply because Jinnie is Sudarat’s daughter, but as a stand for women.
Asked whether the party would pursue the case to the end, the lawyer said any settlement would depend on whether the alleged wrongdoer shows awareness, takes responsibility and demonstrates genuine remorse.
Pariyes, the party spokesperson, said Jinnie’s mental state had been affected by what happened, but he described her as strong and said she and her family had made their decision with maturity.