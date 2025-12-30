Jinnie files complaint against Dome under new law





A representative for Jinnie Yossuda Leelapanyalert has filed a police complaint against singer-actor Dome Pakorn Lam, accusing him of sexual harassment through an online comment and citing a legal provision that took effect on December 30, 2025.

At 3.30pm on December 30, 2025, Pariyes Angkurkitti, spokesperson for the Thai Sang Thai Party, and Suchaiwut Chao Suan Kluay, head of the party’s legal team, went to Phahonyothin Police Station after being authorised by Jinnie, the daughter of Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.



They filed a complaint seeking legal action against Dome under Section 284/1, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code, alleging that content was posted into a computer system in a manner amounting to sexual harassment of another person.

The complaint followed a comment posted under Jinnie’s photo that her legal team said fell within the scope of sexual harassment. Lawyers submitted supporting material, including screenshots of the comment and its text, as well as a video clip in which Dome apologised and said he believed he was the person who made the comment.