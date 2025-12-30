‘Sorry, I was drunk’: Pakorn ‘Dome’ Lam apologises

Apology after obscene comment sparks backlash

Thai actor, singer and DJ Pakorn “Dome” Lam issued an apology on Tuesday after posting an obscene comment widely condemned as sexual harassment under a photo of Yossuda Leelapanyalert, the daughter of Thai Sang Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.

However, the apology came after a wave of public backlash, while Sudarat and the Thai Sang Thai Party said they would pursue legal action.

How the incident unfolded online

The incident drew attention on Monday after Pakorn left a sexually suggestive comment beneath a photo of Yossuda posted by his friend, Dew Viravat, who had shared the image from Sudarat’s page.