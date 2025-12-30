‘Sorry, I was drunk’: Pakorn ‘Dome’ Lam apologises

Thai actor, singer and DJ Pakorn “Dome” Lam issued an apology on Tuesday after posting an obscene comment widely condemned as sexual harassment under a photo of Yossuda Leelapanyalert, the daughter of Thai Sang Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.
However, the apology came after a wave of public backlash, while Sudarat and the Thai Sang Thai Party said they would pursue legal action.
The incident drew attention on Monday after Pakorn left a sexually suggestive comment beneath a photo of Yossuda posted by his friend, Dew Viravat, who had shared the image from Sudarat’s page.
Pakorn initially claimed he had not written the comment himself and said he would check which page administrator was responsible.
On Tuesday, Pakorn posted a video admitting he had written the comment. He said he was intoxicated during New Year celebrations and misunderstood the context, believing the photo was a general post on a friend’s page where jokes were sometimes made.
He also said he did not realise the woman in the photo was Sudarat’s daughter, and said he would contact Sudarat to apologise in person.
Sudarat later issued a statement as a mother, describing the comment as sexual harassment and an attack on human dignity, stressing that such behaviour is unacceptable regardless of who is targeted.
Representatives of the Thai Sang Thai Party and Yossuda said they would pursue legal action under the Computer Crime Act and laws related to sexual harassment. Reports suggested it could be among the first cases pursued under amendments said to have taken effect on December 30, 2025.
Patcharee Nijsiripat, a Thai Sang Thai executive, said the party’s legal team was preparing to file a complaint alleging violations of the Computer Crime Act and sexual harassment.
The Thai Sang Thai Party said its team of lawyers would file a complaint against Pakorn at Phaholyothin police station at 3.30pm.