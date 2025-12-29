Hiking-focused trips gain momentum as cooler skies clear across the North

Thailand is heading into its peak hiking season, with Agoda reporting a sharp rise in accommodation searches for mountain destinations as the weather cools and trails reopen after the rains.

The digital travel platform said search interest typically climbs from November to February, when clearer skies and milder temperatures make it easier to explore forests, ridgelines and national parks, and to swap city crowds for the outdoors.

Based on Agoda search data logged in October, demand for hiking destinations for stays between November 2025 and February 2026 increased compared with the recent summer period.

Chiang Mai recorded the biggest jump, up 254%, followed by Tak (230%), Loei (190%) and Kanchanaburi (95%).