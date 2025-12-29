Hiking-focused trips gain momentum as cooler skies clear across the North

Thailand is heading into its peak hiking season, with Agoda reporting a sharp rise in accommodation searches for mountain destinations as the weather cools and trails reopen after the rains.
The digital travel platform said search interest typically climbs from November to February, when clearer skies and milder temperatures make it easier to explore forests, ridgelines and national parks, and to swap city crowds for the outdoors.
Based on Agoda search data logged in October, demand for hiking destinations for stays between November 2025 and February 2026 increased compared with the recent summer period.
Chiang Mai recorded the biggest jump, up 254%, followed by Tak (230%), Loei (190%) and Kanchanaburi (95%).
Agoda said the trend aligns with findings from its Travel Outlook Report, which indicates that 35% of Asian travellers plan to travel domestically more than internationally, up from 15% the previous year.
The report also noted growing interest among Thai travellers in lesser-known destinations, driven by more affordable accommodation options and costs, as well as distinctive cultural experiences.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda's country director for Thailand, said Thailand’s hiking season offers a special chance to reconnect with nature.
“Agoda is committed to making travel easy and accessible for everyone, helping travellers discover memorable experiences and plan trips that fit their needs, whether it’s a challenging trail that tests your limits or a relaxed, family-friendly route,” she said.
“We want every journey into nature to be filled with valuable memories.”
Suggested hiking destinations
One of the most popular nature trails in Doi Inthanon National Park, the route is around 3.2 kilometres and passes moss-covered forest, grassy ridgelines and sweeping cloud views.
It ends at a viewpoint known for sunrise and mist-filled “sea of fog” scenery.
Solo hiking is not permitted, so visitors must hire a local guide for a small fee.
The trail is widely seen as suitable for beginners and families, with manageable difficulty and strong views throughout.
A tougher trek aimed at travellers seeking a more demanding experience.
Rising to about 1,350 metres, the trail combines dense forest with misty ridges and expansive vistas.
Agoda highlighted two routes: the steeper, more challenging Tu Le trail, and the slightly easier Mon Klui route, which is better suited to hikers with less experience.
Often described as a “must-do” hike, Phu Kradueng is known for its plateau-like summit.
The climb is more demanding than many expect due to steep sections and sandstone terrain.
At roughly 1,316 metres above sea level, it offers wide forest panoramas, dramatic cliffs, morning mist, and viewpoints for both sunrise and sunset.
Despite the strain, many hikers say the experience is worth every step.
At 1,249 metres, this is the highest peak in Thong Pha Phum National Park.
The route is about 8 kilometres and typically takes around six hours to reach the top, rewarding hikers with 360-degree ridge views.
The most famous, and most nerve-testing, section is the narrow “knife-edge” ridge, where careful footing and strict adherence to ranger instructions are essential, before the final push to the summit.