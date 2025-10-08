Navy chief orders taskforce to drive out Cambodian encroachers in Chanthaburi, Trat

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has directed the RTN's Chanthaburi-Trat Taskforce to take decisive actions against Cambodian encroachers along the borders of the two eastern provinces.
The taskforce's primary goal is to remove all Cambodian structures from Thai soil, an operation that has gained further momentum following a recent inspection by the RTN chief.
RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan said on Wednesday that Admiral Pairoj Fuangfuangchan gave the order when he visited Chanthaburi and Trat over the weekend.
The inspection was aimed at monitoring the progress of the operation to reclaim Thai territories that had been encroached upon by Cambodian villagers and troops. The visit also sought to raise the morale of the marines and naval officers responsible for securing the border areas.
During his visit, Admiral Pairoj was briefed on the readiness of the taskforce to defend against any further attacks from Cambodian troops. The Chanthaburi-Trat Taskforce is prepared to take action if Cambodian forces try to penetrate Thai soil again.
As part of the inspection, Admiral Pairoj reviewed the progress at 17 spots along the border where Cambodian encroachment has been reported. The taskforce has already demolished three houses built on Thai soil, buried trenches dug by Cambodian troops, and destroyed posts set up by Cambodian forces. Admiral Pairoj has instructed the taskforce to continue their efforts with the aim of eliminating all Cambodian encroachment structures.
In addition to addressing encroachment, Admiral Pairoj also visited border markers No. 52 to 58 to review preparations for the construction of a permanent border fence. This initiative aligns with a resolution from the National Security Council to enhance border security, prevent smuggling, and stop transnational crime.
The taskforce has also received significant local support. Public contributions have been instrumental in the construction of a 15-kilometre-long road in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district. Over 13 kilometres of the road have already been completed, with local residents offering financial resources and physical assistance to help build the road.
The Chanthaburi-Trat border is challenging due to its complex geography, with Thai territory taking the shape of a "U" and "reversed U" connected by tips protruding into Cambodian land. Cambodian troops have attempted to alter the landscape by digging trenches to divert the flow of canals and seize Thai soil. The taskforce has successfully buried these trenches and restored the border to its original shape.
With the new road in place, Thai troops can now more easily access and secure previously hard-to-reach areas along the border. The improved infrastructure is expected to bolster efforts to protect Thai sovereignty in the region.