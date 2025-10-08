Navy chief orders taskforce to drive out Cambodian encroachers in Chanthaburi, Trat

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has directed the RTN's Chanthaburi-Trat Taskforce to take decisive actions against Cambodian encroachers along the borders of the two eastern provinces.

The taskforce's primary goal is to remove all Cambodian structures from Thai soil, an operation that has gained further momentum following a recent inspection by the RTN chief.

Inspection to Boost Morale and Oversee Border Operations

RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan said on Wednesday that Admiral Pairoj Fuangfuangchan gave the order when he visited Chanthaburi and Trat over the weekend.

The inspection was aimed at monitoring the progress of the operation to reclaim Thai territories that had been encroached upon by Cambodian villagers and troops. The visit also sought to raise the morale of the marines and naval officers responsible for securing the border areas.