Motorway M81 Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi to open for 24-hour free trial on October 31, 2025

The Department of Highways (DOH) under the Ministry of Transport will open Motorway Route No. 82 (M81) from Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi for a 24-hour free trial starting at 00:01 hrs on October 31, 2025.

The 96-kilometre motorway will be open at all toll stations with no charge to allow the public to experience the route before its full launch. The new motorway aims to make travel to western Thailand faster, safer, and more convenient and will be open to all types of vehicles permitted to use motorways.

During the trial period, the maximum speed limit will be 80 km/h for passenger cars, pick-up trucks, vans, buses, and freight trucks, and 65 km/h for trailer trucks. These temporary limits are in place while final construction and system testing are completed for safety.