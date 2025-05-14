‘Drive on M81 motorway to visit Kanchanaburi Skywalk’, says Department of Highways

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

The Department of Highways (DOH) is encouraging motorists to use the M81 motorway to visit the scenic western province of Kanchanaburi, home to a number of popular attractions including the stunning Kanchanaburi Skywalk.

Convenient Access via M81 Motorway

Motorists can start their journey at the Bang Yai Gateway in Nonthaburi and drive along the 96-kilometre route to the final exit at the Kanchanaburi Gateway in Tha Muang district.

From there, drivers can continue via Highway No. 324 (Kanchanaburi–Phanom Thuan Road) to Mueang district to reach the Kanchanaburi Skywalk.

The motorway is currently 99% complete, with remaining work on gateway buildings, road lighting, and motorist assist systems still in progress. The DOH is currently allowing motorists to use the M81 motorway free of charge on weekends and public holidays.

Kanchanaburi Skywalk Offers Panoramic Views

The Kanchanaburi Skywalk is located on Song Kwae Road, in Tambon Ban Tai, Mueang district. The structure is a high, glass-floored platform offering 360-degree panoramic views of the city.
From the Skywalk, visitors can see:

  • The large white Buddha image of Wat Tham Khao Laem
  • The museum tower of the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Thewa Sangharam
  • The vibrant evening skies and shimmering river reflections

Unique River Phenomenon: Two-Coloured Waters

A highlight of the skywalk is the meeting point of two rivers—the Kwae Yai and Kwae Noi—which converge at Tambon Pak Praek to form the Mae Klong River, creating a striking two-tone water phenomenon.

Visitor Information

The Skywalk is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Entry is free of charge, though visitors must pay 60 baht for cloth sandals to walk safely on the glass floor.

Every Saturday evening, Song Kwae Road beside the skywalk transforms into a walking street, offering street food, shopping, and local activities for tourists.

Explore More Attractions via Highways 323 and 3199

Tourists can also travel along Highway No. 323 (Saeng Chuto Road), a major thoroughfare in Kanchanaburi, to visit other key sites, including:

  • Kanchanaburi War Cemetery (Don Rak War Cemetery)
  • Thailand-Burma Railway Centre
  • Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum
  • Bridge over the River Kwai

From Highway 323, visitors can connect to Highway 3199 to reach the Srinakharin Dam, where they can check in at lakeside resorts and stay overnight.
