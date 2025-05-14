‘Drive on M81 motorway to visit Kanchanaburi Skywalk’, says Department of Highways

The Department of Highways (DOH) is encouraging motorists to use the M81 motorway to visit the scenic western province of Kanchanaburi, home to a number of popular attractions including the stunning Kanchanaburi Skywalk.

Convenient Access via M81 Motorway

Motorists can start their journey at the Bang Yai Gateway in Nonthaburi and drive along the 96-kilometre route to the final exit at the Kanchanaburi Gateway in Tha Muang district.

From there, drivers can continue via Highway No. 324 (Kanchanaburi–Phanom Thuan Road) to Mueang district to reach the Kanchanaburi Skywalk.